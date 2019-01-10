Share:

GN PAKISTAN - Pakistani passport moved two spots on the 2019 Henley Passport Index, yet remains the world's fifth most exceedingly horrible Passport, offering sans visa access to only 33 countries for its holders.

In the newly revealed index, Pakistan is on the 102nd spot as compared to the 104th spot in last year’s list – the Pakistani passport is better than only four other countries: Somalia, Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Henley Passport Index is a ranking for all the passport’s worldwide according to the number of destinations their holders can visit without a prior visa and is based on the data available from the International Air Transport Association as well as extensive, ongoing research by the Henley & Partners Research Department.

Having said that, Japan tops the list for the second time, offering citizens visa-free access to a record 190 destinations, whereas Singapore continues to hold 2nd place, along with South Korea, which has moved up from 3rd place, with citizens able to access 189 destinations.

Germany and France are on 3rd place with access to 188 destinations.

Denmark, Italy, Finland, and Sweden share joint 4th place, with access to 187 destinations around the globe.

Elsewhere, the UK drops from 4th place to 6th place, while the US drops from 5th place to 6th place, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 185 destinations. The UAE climbed five places up the rankings, from 27th place at the beginning of 2018, to 22nd place currently.