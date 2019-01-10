Share:

LAHORE - Acting Punjab governor Ch Parvez Elahi met Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at the Governor House on Wednesday.

Matters of the Punjab Assembly and governance came under discussion during the meeting.

Parvez appreciated CM Buzdar for making headway in all sectors in accordance with the PM Imran Khan’s vision, saying: “The steps being taken for public welfare were laudable.”

He said that Punjab government was paying special attention to health, education and law and order and its positive results will come to the fore soon to the great disappointment of the professional critics.

Parvez in particular praised the project for establishing the shelter homes every district of the province. He said reaching out to neglected segment of society was very commendable step. He said positive results of Chief Minister’s direct and regular monitoring of all departments were bearing fruit.