The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday shut down five grinding units while carrying out an operation against food adulterators and loose spices in Lahore and Kasur districts. PFA teams also confiscated 10,000kg tainted red chili, turmeric powder and other spices. The PFA sealed Al-Taqwa, Rafiq, Zahoor, Javed and Yahya grinding units on account of proved adulteration in spices and for violating the rules of provincial food law. Red Chilli powder was being prepared by adding powder of substandard pepper in it..