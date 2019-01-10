Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) has been asked to introduce new courses on Human Rights, Foreign Policy, Civil and Military Relations, Good Governance and Administrative Affairs.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser while meeting with Executive Director PIPS Zafarullah Khan said that parliament needed better research and analysis facilities, latest equipment and training for members and staff of legislative assemblies.

He directed PIPS administration to provide all-out support to the parliamentarians and to arrange training courses on Rule of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, Constitution of Pakistan, Legislative Terminology and Parliamentary norms for the members and staff of the National Assembly.

Qaiser said that the Parliamentarians represent will of the people of Pakistan and they needed a strong support base for research and capacity building for better legislation and strengthening of democratic institutions.

Executive Director PIPS Zafarullah Khan briefed the Speaker about historical background, objectives and performance of PIPS. He informed the speaker that the main goal of the institute is to provide non-partisan and expert analysis on different subjects, and to help the legislators in making government policies on the national issues. He further informed that the institute is providing informed policy inputs such as in-depth background notes, assessing bills, research papers, briefs, legislative summaries, consultations and other services to parliamentary committees as well as members of National Assembly, Senate and all Provincial Assemblies. The Institute has also arranged the training course for the Parliamentarians and staff for their capacity.