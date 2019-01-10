Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed to intensify the process of identification of government properties and also the departments and officials not cooperating in that regard. Chairing a meeting regarding proper utilization of government lands and properties here at the PM Office, he directed the committee concerned to evaluate the properties identified so far.

The prime minister, while directing for action against the land mafia and illegal slums dwellers in big cities, said alternative residences must be provided to the poor people dislocated in that connection. The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Law Dr Farogh Naseem, Secretary Housing Dr Imran Zeb Khan and high officials.

The prime minister was informed about the progress of the committee formed for identifying the government properties and their future use. The meeting was informed that so far 1,412 properties of the federal government had been identified and 112 of them verified.

Total area of the verified properties was 44,350 kanals having billions of rupees worth.

The meeting was briefed that 43 properties consisting of 44,350 kanals land had been identified in Punjab so far and 91 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was informed that various options were under consideration regarding future use of the verified properties.

The prime minister was briefed that utilization of billions of rupees government properties in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Abbottabad and other cities could be made a permanent source of income.

He directed the Law Minister to review legal aspects of the utilization of verified government properties.

The meeting was also briefed about illegal occupation of government properties and lands in Karachi and other cities.