The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday sought production orders for Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and party leader Khawaja Saad Rafique to enable them to attend the upcoming session of the lower house of Parliament.

Sources said PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Marriam Aurangzeb submitted a request to NA Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue production orders for both party leaders to ensure their presence in the session.

President Dr Arif Alvi on Jan 8 summoned session of the National Assembly to meet on Jan 14 at 4:00 in the Parliament House. The president summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, according to a statement by the NA Secretariat.

Shehbaz Sharif is presently in jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing scheme scam. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested him on October 05 last year.

Whereas, former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique along with his brother Salman Rafique is in NAB custody in connection with a probe into the Paragon Housing Society case.