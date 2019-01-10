Share:

President Arif Alvi on Thursday has accepted the resignation of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati .

The President took the decision on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan. A notification to this effect has been issued by the cabinet division.

As per details of the notification, the resignation will be effective from 6th of last month, the day on which he had tendered his resignation.

It is pertinent here to mention that Islamabad IG was transferred over not picking telephone of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Khan Swati.

The minister alleged that he called the high-ranked police official for 22 hours but latter did not bother to pick his phone.

The Supreme Court had later suspended the notification of transfer of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IG) Jan Mohammad.