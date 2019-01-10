Share:

LAHORE - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange ended its 2 consecutive sessions rally, as investors resorted to the profit-taking. Resultantly, the index lost 131 points (or -0.33 percent), closing at 38,922 level. Investors continue to remain cautious due to bleak economic and corporate earnings outlook.

Volume leaders for the session were PAEL, UNITY and SSGC, scrip-wise, generating 46m in shares traded, cumulatively. Sector-wise the volume leaders were cable & electrical goods, cement and oil & gas marketing companies, generating 57m in shares traded, cumulatively.

Out of the 345 scrips traded, 224 declined, 101 advanced and 20 remained unchanged.

Investor participation declined as traded volumes fell by 20 percent to 134m, while traded value decreased by 28 percent to $42m.

Deposit growth of the banking system stalled in 2018 despite one of the largest interest hikes of 4.25 percent in a single year. At 8 percent, the rise in deposits was the slowest in a decade.

Economic Coordination of Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has proposed that custom duty, additional custom duty, and sales tax on imported cotton be withdrawn immediately. Mega projects of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) have been submitted for possible inclusion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.