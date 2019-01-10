Share:

KARACHI: Former chairman and founder of Pakistan Weaving Mills Association (PWMA), Asif Siddiq has urged the government to facilitate industrialists in setting up weaving units to help boost country's exports. Asif Siddiq in a statement on Wednesday said that rise in gas, electricity costs and a ban on power connections for new weaving units has increased difficulties of the industrialists who are establishing small weaving units. He said the industrialists who have already acquired land for setting up weaving units and placed orders for machinery will face heavy losses. He appealed the textile and finance ministries to take action to pull industrialists out of this uncertain situation.–APP