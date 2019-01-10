Share:

MULTAN - The government has given special powers to the field staff of the waste management company under which they will impose heavy fine on people spreading trash in streets besides sealing their property.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik disclosed on Wednesday the powers would be given under local government ordinance and the approval to grant powers would be taken from the Board of Directors of the company.

He further announced that private colonies, hospitals, commercial and industrial units would be charged for removal of their trash. He added that the company would soon install incinerator for disposing of medical waste and private sector would benefit from this facility on commercial basis.

He directed the waste management officials to launch a campaign on importance of cleanliness to create awareness among masses on this important issue.

He said that a panel of experts from across the country recruited good professionals on merit for the waste management company.

Later on, the DC distributed cheques among the widows and heirs of sanitary workers who died while performing their duty. He also announcd to give jobs to the sons of deceased sanitary workers.

He said that the company would extend all out financial and social support to the sanitary workers and their children.