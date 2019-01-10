Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has been operating 18 undeclared bank accounts across the country, Pakistan Peoples Party leader and the incumbent adviser to chief minister of Sindh on Law Murtaza Wahab said on Thursday, adding that a report has been submitted by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Reportedly, he spoke to the media and revealed that the PTI has been operating 26 bank accounts across the country, and several members of the party who were the the principal and co-principal signatories of these accounts have been designated senior government ranks.

He said that only 8 accounts were declared to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

"PTI had tried to hide foreign funding," he said, adding that his party would attempt to obtain details of the report through the senate and the parliament.

According to him, the remaining 18 accounts fall in the category of ‘fake or illegal bank accounts’, as these have not been revealed in the PTI annual audit reports submitted to the ECP as required under the law.

It is being anticipated that such bank accounts and its money trail not declared before the ECP could put senior PTI leadership including Imran Khan and others in senior government ranks in legal jeopardy as they were the principal and co-principal signatories of these accounts.

He further lamented that the PTI-led government has been responsible for gas crisis in the country.