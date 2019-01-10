Share:

KARACHI - SOC Films, helmed by the two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, releases the fourth part from Pakistan’s first Climate Change Animated Series.

The fourth part explores climate change with a specific focus on possible approaches for practicing sustainability and promoting environmental protection by becoming responsible global citizens.

The fourth short video narration, inspired by environmental activist Azal Zahir, touches upon the science behind climate change and offers sustainable solutions and actions on how to reduce carbon emissions in the atmosphere through simple adaptions in our lifestyles.

With the fourth part, SOC Films hope to critically engage audiences about taking care of the environment by becoming more empathic and aware.

The animated series is a public awareness campaign, in Urdu, with an aim to educate individuals about Climate Change and Global Warming and the steps they can take to make a positive collective change. Indeed, with recent scientific findings speculating the rise of annual global temperatures heading towards 3°C,it is clear that the issues surrounding climate change and rapid global warming will soon become irreversible.

It is important now, for every citizen and country to take ownership and responsibility for what products they use and the rate at which they consume them.

Each short-film has been conceptualized, produced and directed by SOC Films and will be between 2 to 3 minutes long.