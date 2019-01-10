Share:

The government and the opposition benches in the Sindh Assembly unanimously passed resolution against gas shutdown in the province on Thursday.

The provincial legislature, chaired by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, showed rare unity between the government and the opposition in passage of resolution on the gas crisis in Sindh.

Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing the house hoped that the federal government will give Sindh its rightful share of gas. He thanked the members of the treasury and opposition for unanimous vote on the resolution.

CM Shah said, “We want to work in tandem with the federal government. The problems of the province would not be resolved without the federal government support.”

Murad urged for an early meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) adding that he would write a letter to the centre for convening the CCI session. He said that he would also write to the federal government to add the issue of gas as an agenda of the CCI meeting.

He further said that Sindh has three federal representatives not affiliated with the PPP. Shah said that the prime minister had also contested election from Karachi. Talking on Thar Coal he said the test for power generation will begin in February and the power supply will also begin in the same month.