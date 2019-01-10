The government and the opposition benches in the Sindh Assembly unanimously passed
The provincial legislature, chaired by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, showed rare unity between the government and the opposition in
Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing the house hoped that the federal government will give Sindh its rightful share of gas. He thanked the members of the treasury and opposition for
CM Shah said, “We want to work in tandem with the federal government. The problems of the province would not be resolved without the federal government support.”
Murad urged for an early meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) adding that he would write a letter to the
He further said that Sindh has three federal representatives not affiliated with the PPP. Shah said that the prime minister had also contested election from Karachi. Talking on Thar Coal he said the test for power generation will begin in February and the power supply will also begin in the same month.