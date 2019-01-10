Share:

LAHORE (PR): Skyelectric (Pvt) Ltd has joined hands with Excellence Delivered (ExD) to adopt SAP Business One modules to their on-going operation. The kick-off ceremony took place at the Skyelectric head office in Islamabad.

In undertaking this project, ExD will be implementing the modules for key business processes including Financials, Procurement, Inventory, Production, Sales, CRM, Service, and ExD HRMS.

“The industry in Pakistan is developing at an incredible rate and it is important for businesses to be on the cutting edge of technology to stay competitive. It has always been our aim to ensure that our partners are able to perform at their best and attain sustainable growth. We look forward to continuing our success in such projects with Skyelectric,” said WasilAmjad, COO of ExD.