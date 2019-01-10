Share:

The artificial 'Change’ and self-created 'Revolution' seems to be sinking under its own burden. There is growing frustration among the masses as even in the winter there is a visible shortage of gas and electricity in the country. The economic indicators are going down and the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Turkey yielded no result in terms of bringing any loan or investment pledges. The current account deficit is growing day by day and the circular debt is touching new heights. The expected loan from International Monetary Fund (IMF) is still not coming soon as it has already emphasized that the current government should come up with strong documentation and proposal and accept its strict terms and conditions which includes an increase in electricity tariffs and further devaluation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

In the meanwhile, Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is still busy in optics and making lofty claims. It seems the incumbent government knows nothing more than putting the political opponents in jail and making claims which are far from reality. The powers who brought PTI into power perhaps overrated the abilities of Imran and now they are watching economy sinking helplessly.

The change that was promised to the masses is not visible anywhere, the sole focus of PTI government is to somehow borrow the loans from the friendly countries and convincing IMF to bail Pakistan out of the economic turmoil. The PTI government seems to have lost its way completely and it is only relying on detaining opposition and curbing dissent voices so all seems good. The question, however, is, that till how long Imran led government will be able to sail its ship through the storms?

Many whistleblowers are of the view that Asif Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has been given the nod by the invisible forces to bring an in-house change. Zardari on the behest of invisible forces last year successfully toppled the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Balochistan. So, he seems to be the backup plan for the invisible forces in case Khan and his team is unable to steer the country out of economic and political turmoil. Zardari is being joined by Maulana Fazalur Rehman (the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan) and Fazal is also leading the alliance of rightwing religious political parties alliance named Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA). Fazal is also considered close to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and he may be given the task to somehow convince Sharif to join the grand opposition alliance in order to bring an in-house change and topple the government.

However, Nawaz and his PML-N both are not yet ready to trust Zardari and the invisible forces. Many in the PML-N including Sharif believe that the PTI government should be given a fair amount of time to run the affairs and it would be of more advantage if PTI sinks under its own failure and incompetence. As far as Sharif is concerned, he probably is not interested in fighting Imran and instead wants to battle it out with the powers who installed Khan as the prime minister. Zardari and Fazal without the co-operation of PML-N in the National Assembly (NA) cannot play the number game and turn the table in their favors. On the other hand, the invisible forces too will never let PML-N gain any space in Punjab until Sharif shuns his narrative and bow his head down.

This makes the equation more interesting as right now an in-house change cannot be brought without Sharif’s PML-N joining hands with Zardari's PPP and the invisible forces. So a snap election at the end of this year is the only possibility to change the pawns on the political chessboard. Khan’s government is heavily dependent on the votes of the parties like the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)and Balochistan Awami Pary (BAP). Both these parties can easily back off from supporting Khan-led government at any given time.

If Khan does not succeed in bringing investment to the economy and to address the economic and financial crisis, in September or October a no-confidence move can be presented against him in the National Assembly and without the help of MQM and BAP, khan will not be able to survive the no-confidence move and it eventually will result in the call for the snap election. The question, however, remains that what is the surety that the invisible forces will be able to yield the desired results from another election, especially if Sharif's not joining hands with them.

After all, it will be a huge risk to hold another election with Sharif’s narrative of 'Respect the Vote' still popular in Punjab. The senior senator and stalwart of PML-N Senator Mushadiullah Khan believe that Asif Zardari has been given the nod by the establishment and instead of bringing an in-house change the powers that be will go for the snap elections. Mushaid is not sure about that at what point of time this development will happen but he believes that “something very serious will happen in the year 2019”.

The way things are proceeding it is not very hard to predict that sooner or later the incumbent government that came through a fractured mandate will have to call a snap election as it is not able to address the economic woes of the country. Such is the state of affairs that Dr Farrukh Saleem who was appointed as a spokesperson for the government on economy and energy was fired in a controversial manner, after he criticized his own government and said that the current government of PTI does not have any idea about the economy and it does not have any solution to get the country out of the crisis.

This tells a lot about how things are moving in a direction where invisible forces will be calling another snap election to change the pawns and bring another puppet like Sadiq Sanjrani at the helm of affairs with the help of Asif Zardari-led PPP and other small parties. The question remains however is, will the change of faces make any difference in addressing the problems our country is facing? Khan needs a miracle to somehow get economy out of the turmoil to somehow buy more time. Sharif will be more then happy in somehow grabbing his fort of Punjab again if the new elections are held and he will not be interested in forming a government in the center with invisible forces again in the driving seat, especially with the economic problems getting worse. A snap election or an in-house change; lets wait till the end of this year. The never-ending suspense of the Pakistani games of thrones is keeping everyone at their feet.