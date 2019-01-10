Share:

LAHORE - The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has reduced supply to the industry in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after terrorists blew up a 24-inch diameter gas pipeline near Sadiqabad before dawn on Wednesday.

The action was taken when the system suddenly lost 25 million cubic feet of gas. A massive fire caused by the blast led to suspension of supply to the compressor of the gas purification plant. The shortage of gas affected Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and some other parts of the country.

Officials said that the incident has caused a reduction of 25 million cubic feet of gas in our system. Although gas supply to domestic consumers has remained unaffected, the blast caused shortage for the industrial sector. So we have reduced gas supplies to the sector from six to four hours, SNGPL officials said.

Since the incident, he said, had taken place early in the morning, it was not possible for engineers to start repair work in the dark. They reached the site after daybreak and started work to replace or repair the damaged portion of the pipeline. The work would take further 24 hours because of the large-scale damage.

But despite all this, we will be able to complete the work by Thursday night and bring the missing gas back to the system and restore it to the industrial sector by Friday morning, they said.