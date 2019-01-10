Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Wednesday said that his department was going to launch a talent hunt programme titled “Voice of Punjab” February from 16.

“This programme is being launched from Multan under which singing aspirants may send their voices though Whatsapp or telephone numbers of the department for their auditions. Twenty singing aspirants from four regions would be trained by renowned experts before holding grand finale. For this purpose, four-member committee would be constituted to be headed by Directors of Regional Arts Council”, he said while addressing a meeting held at Alhamra Arts Council on Wednesday.

The minister said that singers would be selected on the basis of performance in a transparent manner and no discrimination in this regard would be made. Moreover, financial affairs of this project would also be monitored strictly. The Minister disclosed that first three winners of this contest would be distributed with cash awards of Rs. 5, 3 and 1.5 lakh respectively whereas 20 selected candidates would also be given cash awards. Moreover, 5 candidates from each region would be selected for final competition, he said.

Chohan said that this talent hunt program would be conducted every year. The names of judges would be finalized after the approval by the committee, he added.

The minister directed the Culture Department to launch awareness campaign after fulfilling the cedar formalities and announce phone numbers of the program. Secretary Information and Culture Bilal Ahmed Butt, Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Ather Ali Khan, Additional Secretary Information Muhammad Amir and concerned officers also attended the meeting.