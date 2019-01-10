Share:

I want to draw the attention of high authorities towards the richest but still the poorest province (Balochistan). It is the only province where most of the minerals and many more natural resources are found much more are to be found these precious resources playing a very pivotal role to build a great economic status for our nation. But still the place where they are taken from is deprived from these resources. Such as Gas is being provided to rest of the provinces but Balochistan is divested. Why? The rate of cancer patients are in alarming rate but we can not see any single hospital but rather Sindh, Punjab and K.P are available with it. It is also the centre of the game-changing project CPEC.

I meekly request to high authorities that please focus the situations of Balochistan and slove it.

MEER KHAN,

Karachi, January 4.