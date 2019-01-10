Share:

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad will observe Feb 14 (Valentine Day) as Sisters’ Day meant to promote eastern culture and Islamic traditions among the youth, said UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa. Inaugurating the signage “I love UAF” established near to Clock Tower UAF, he said: “we are enriched in our culture, norms, and Islamic values.” He said that UAF is planning distribution of scarf, shawls and gowns printed with UAF insignia among female students on the day.

He asserted that in our culture, women are more empowered and earned their due respects as sisters, mothers, daughters and wife. He regretted that people seem fast forgetting own culture as western culture is taken root in the society. He argued that nations, which forget their cultural values, get wiped from the map of the world. He said that preservation of culture is essential to maintain identity and dignity in the world.

Talking to students, the VC said that the youth must be inclined and devote their energies towards their education, knowledge and become skilled manpower. He said that in the modern era, only knowledge based economies will flourish. He viewed that we have to inculcate the lives of our heroes in the youth so that they can prove their mettle by following in their footprints. He said that our elders gave away many sacrifices in term of martyred, one of largest migrations, financial and other losses. As the result, country came into beings where we can lives independently and practice the golden principles of Islam.

Talking about signage “I love UAF, he said that the initiative is aimed at promoting the affections and love for our alma mater. It is educational institutions, teachers and parents that set the target of development for new generations and prepare the manpower for the challenges in life. He said that the UAF will be more beautified and glorified with the showcasing of agricultural trends and practices depicting the colours of agricultural landscape, and rural culture covered with beautiful birds.

He said that the university had mapped out a plan to un-cave the fancy birds in the university so that trees and other areas of the campus will present naturally beautified look. He said that logo with Pakistan flag will be set up at admin block and at the old campus, another insignia I Love UAF will be established. University Books and Magazine Section Incharge Dr Shahzad Basra said that they had initiated the work on the establishment of insignia in the other area of the campus. He said that such initiatives will help boost up the affection and love for alma mater.