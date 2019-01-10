Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States has intensified efforts to resolve the Afghanistan issue as US Special Representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is set to hold talks with the Pakistani leaders after Afghan Taliban cancelled peace talks in Qatar.

US State Department said Khalilzad will also visit India among other countries in the region as part of the process for an intra-Afghan political settlement.

In a statement, State Department said: “Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad will lead an inter-agency delegation to India, China, Afghanistan and Pakistan from January 8-21. He will meet senior government officials in each country to facilitate an intra-Afghan political settlement.”

It added: “The US supports the desire of the Afghan people and the international community for a political settlement that ends the 40-year conflict and ensures Afghanistan never again serves as a platform for international terrorism.”

Last day, the Afghan Taliban called off talks with US officials scheduled in Qatar this week reportedly over an ‘agenda disagreement.’

Afghan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said on Wednesday that the Taliban’s refusal to involve the government in peace talks means the end to a conflict that has lasted 17 years can only remain a dream.

The Taliban have repeatedly rejected to hold talks on peace with the Afghan government in the presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan.

“In any peace deal in which the rights of our citizens, that have been gained with a lot of sacrifices, are not respected, the deal is a dream and will never happen,” Abdullah told a gathering in Kabul commemorating the 15th anniversary of the constitution.

“Today the talk about the withdrawal of foreign forces is an excuse for continuation of war and gaining more opportunities.”

Taliban sources said that they had demanded that US authorities release 25,000 prisoners and that they would free 3,000, but that US officials were not keen to discuss the exchange.

The US said Khalilzad will continue to coordinate his efforts with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and other Afghan stakeholders to ensure an intra-Afghan peace process.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Pakistan supported the Afghan peace process and was using its influence to revive US-Taliban talks.

One official said: “We arranged last meeting between them (in December) and our support is available for the future. Pakistan is interested in Afghanistan peace even more than the US.”

Another official said Khalilzad had visited Pakistan several time in the recent past and both Pakistan and the US agree that the “best option for peace is the dialogue process.”

“At this time, the US is satisfied with our efforts. We will work together for regional peace. Zalmay Khalilzad understands our position,” he added.

Peace efforts

This week, Pakistan pledged to make the dream of peace in Afghanistan a reality as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s Special Envoy Mohammed Umer Daudzai held talks with Foreign Minister Qureshi.

The Pak-Afghan talks were held as Afghan Taliban cancelled peace talks with officials from the US in Qatar due to disagreements over the agenda of the meeting.

The two-day talks were scheduled to begin on January 9 in Doha. Taliban have also rejected several requests from regional powers to allow Afghan officials to take part in the talks, insisting that there was no need to hold talks with the ‘puppet’ Afghan regime.

The US had toppled the Taliban regime in Afghanistan in 2001. They had called off their meeting with the US officials in Saudi Arabia this week after Riyadh insisted to bring the Afghan government to the table. The talks will be the fourth in a series between Taliban leaders and US special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad. Pakistan and Iran are trying to persuade the Taliban to meet Afghan officials.

The US, which sent troops to Afghanistan in the wake of September 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington and at the peak of the deployment had more than 100,000 troops in the country, withdrew most of its forces in 2014. It keeps around 14,000 troops there as part of a NATO-led mission aiding Afghan security forces and hunting militants.

Advisory Council meeting

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi chaired the first meeting of the Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs here yesterday. Welcoming members of the new council, he laid out broad contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy and key priorities.

The foreign minister underlined the important role of the civil society, including members of the academia, in working with the state institutions for formulating an inclusive and vibrant policy at pace with changing global trends.

Member of the Advisory Council appreciated the Prime Minister’s initiative to establish a consultative policy-making process and discussed a broad range of issues related to Pakistan’s foreign policy, said an official statement.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had constituted Advisory Council of Foreign Affairs under the Chairmanship of the Foreign Minister.

The Advisory Council brings together diverse range of experience, knowledge and talent with the aim to contribute to a reinvigorated foreign policy under the current government. The Advisory Council includes former diplomats, senior academicians and foreign policy experts.

No change in visa policy for Afghans

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal earlier in the day said Pakistan’s Afghan visa policy remained unchanged.

He said Pakistan’s missions in Afghanistan issued around 3800 visas a day to Afghans, more than any other country. “These visas are issued free of cost,” he remarked.