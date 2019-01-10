Share:

Two traffic wardens challenged in the Lahore High Court a departmental inquiry launched against them by a DSP for not giving the latter protocol during his visit. Justice Ayesha A Malik disposed of the petition by directing the City Police Officer to look into the matter and decide it as per the law. The court heard the petition filed by Raza Mehdi and Ejaz Ahmad They told the court that they were deployed at Thokar Niaz Baig area and had been issuing tickets to the motorcyclists not wearing helmets on January 4. Therefore, they added, they could not give protocol to DSP Sadar. On January 5, they said, the DSP summoned at his office and reprimanded them. They alleged that the DSP leveled false allegation of absence from the duty and launched the departmental inquiry against them. They sought protection from the court. They alleged that the DSP was taking revenge on them by initiating the departmental inquiry. They submitted that the DSP’s order to launch inquiry against them be declared unlawful.