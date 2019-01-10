Share:

LAHORE - A mother of three children ended her life by setting herself on fire at a house in Sundar police precincts on Wednesday. Her husband also received burn as he tried to rescue the woman.

Rohi Bibi, 30, went to the kitchen and set herself on fire after sprinkling petrol around her body. She took the extreme step shortly after an argument with her husband over some domestic dispute, police said. The husband of the deceased entered the kitchen after breaking open the door and tried to put out the blaze. As a result, he also received burns.

Rescue workers said the couple was rushed to hospital where the woman expired. However, the condition of her husband was said to be stable. The police were investigating the incident.

Man commits suicide over domestic dispute

A 30-year-old man died after consuming poisonous pills at a house in Township on Wednesday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The family told the police that Usman took poisonous pills after exchanging harsh words with his family members over some domestic issue. He was rushed to hospital but died on the way. The police were investigating the death.