SARGODHA - A man was shot dead allegedly by his own friends in sports stadium near the rear gate of University of Sargodha the other night. Police sources told The Nation that a 28-yerar-old youth identified as Altaf, a resident of Malikwal district Mandi Bahaudin, had come here to attend a wedding at his maternal uncle’s house. His dead body was found outside the Sargodha Sports Stadium. A team of Sajid Shaheed police station reached the spot and moved the body to the morgue of District Headquarters Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

 The police said that the deceased went out from his uncle’s house along with his some friends on a motorbike and was gunned down. The police have launched investigation into the incident to ascertain the facts.

 

 