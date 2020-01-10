Share:

LAHORE - An eight-member delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association called on Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retired) Azam Suleman Khan at the Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Punjab government and the flour millers agreed in principal to fix price of 20-kg flour bag at Rs 805. PFMA Chairman Asim Raza led the delegation comprising Rauf Ahmad Mukhtar, Mian Riaz Ahmad, Habib-ur-Rehman Khan Laghari, Nawab Liaqat Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad Matto, Hafiz Ahmad Khan, and Muhammad Nasrullah Khosa. Secretary Food Waqas Ali Mehmood and officers concerned were also present on this occasion.

The delegates also informed the Chief Secretary about the problems being faced by them. The Chief Secretary assured the millers that the government would extend full cooperation to resolve genuine problems of flour millers.