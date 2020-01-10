Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police arrested 140 car thieves and recovered 160 vehicles during the last year.

According to the data available with The Nation, 459 motorcycles and 376 vehicles were lifted in the year 2019. A total of 249 vehicles were lifted in the year 2018, according to the data.

Meanwhile, CIA of Islamabad police has arrested five persons of notorious ‘boxer gang’ involved in dacoities as well as street crime, and recovered 10 snatched motorbikes, six mobile phones and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer had constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA, Hakim Khan which successfully arrested five members of the notorious gang involved in snatching valuables at gun point. They have been identified as Asad (ring leader); Ahsan Shani, residents of Sohan Islamabad; Saleem Khan, a resident of Bilal Town Khanna Islamabad; Nabeel, a resident of Chashma Town Islamabad; and Bilal Khan, a resident of New Abadi Sohan, Islamabad.

The police team also recovered 10 snatched motorbikes, six cell phones, four 30-bore pistols, and one Kalashnikov along with ammunition from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Separate cases have been registered at Khanna, Aabpara police stations in Islamabad, Sadiq Abad police station in Rawalpindi against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, Shalimar police on Thursday reunited two boys with their families, who had gone missing from sector F-10. Organiser at a religious seminary `Jamia Masjid and Umar e Farooq Seminary’ Abdul Rehman informed the Shalimar police that two boys sent to bring bread from a shop did not return. He told their names as Umer Siddique and Abdul Razzaq following which SP (Saddar) constituted a special team to trace them.

The team headed by ASP (Shalimar) Rana Abdul Wahab started their efforts and succeeded to trace them within four hours by using modern technology. Both the boys were reunited with their families, according to the police.