Share:

SHEIKHUPURA - A drug addict stabbed to death his wife upon refusal to pay for drugs here on Thursday. Police said that accused Hanooq Masih, hailing from Burj Attari Ferozwala was drug addict and used of receive money from his wife Sonia Bibi, mother of three children worked as house maid to support family. Upon refusal to pay for drugs, the culprit killed his wife with sharp edged knife and escaped the scene. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case against the murderer at large started raids for his arrest.