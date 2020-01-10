Share:

ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force has awarded Rs 0.5 million to U-15 squash champion Hamza Khan.

Humza lifted the U-15 title in the Dunlop British Junior Open Squash 2020 as he outclassed England’s Yusuf Sheikh in straight sets 3-0, winning the final by 11-4, 11-3 and 11-7 in Birmingham. The Air Chief met with the Pakistan junior squash team, which participated in the recently-concluded British Junior Open Squash Championship.

The Air Chief , who is also President Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), lauded their performance in this prestigious event and also awarded cash prizes to the players. Interacting with the players, the Air Chief said that the nation was proud of our young squash player Hamza Khan, who brought laurels to the country by winning the championship after eight years.

He appreciated the hard work put in by the coaching staff for providing international standard training and coaching facilities to the young players. He also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Squash Federation in making concerted efforts for bringing back the lost glory in the game of squash.