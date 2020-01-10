Share:

LAHORE - Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali Khan on Thursday said that the Alhamra Art Museum will remain open for public seven days a week. He said different colleges and universities have been regularly visiting the Alhamra Art Museum, at Alhamra Cultural Complex Qaddafi Stadium. Athar Ali Khan also said the Alhamra Art Museum is an important institution and more than 300 artworks of 118 world-renowned artists had been displayed there. He said the art museum is a hub for art lovers, and recently they worked hard to restore nine rare artworks to their original form. The artists, whose paintings have been restored included Anna Molka Ahmed, Colin David, Moin Najmi, Ghulam Rasool, Mehmood Butt, Ahmed Shahbaz, Salima Hashmi and Mian Ijaz-ul-Hassan. The museum is also adorned with exceptional artworks by Jamie Engineer, Merry Katrina, Kamil Khan, Mumtaz, Anna Molka Ahmed, Saeed Akhtar and Khalid Iqbal.