ISLAMABAD - Dr Christian Turner, the new British High Commissioner to Pakistan on Thursday presented his credentials to President Arif Alvi at the President’s House.

Dr Turner had arrived in December last year succeeding Thomas Drew.

Later, British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner said: “It is a huge privilege to be working in Pakistan and leading the UK’s largest diplomatic mission.”

He added: “The UK is home to over 1.5 million British people of Pakistani origin and this shows the depth of relationship between the two countries and their people. I am looking forward to further strengthening this bond.”