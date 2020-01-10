Share:

Lahore - Rosie Gabrielle, a Canadian solo traveler who spent a considerable amount of time last year in Pakistan, announced that she had converted to Islam.

She took to Instagram to announce the news and wrote: “This last year was one of the hardest in my life, and all life’s challenges have led me to this point here and now. From a young child, I’ve always had a unique connection with creation and special relationship to God. My path was far from easy and I carried a lot of anger in my heart from a lifetime of pain, always begging God, why me? Until ultimately coming to the conclusion that all is meant to be, and even my suffering is a gift,” she wrote.

She continued saying: “Never resonating with what I was brought up with, I denounced my religion 4 years ago, going down a deep path of spiritual discovery. Exploration of self, and the great Divine. I never let go the sight of the Creator, in fact, my curiosity and connection only grew stronger. Now no longer dictated by fear, I was able to fully explore this righteous path.”

“I wanted peace in my heart, forgiveness and the most profound connection with all. And thus started my journey.

The universe brought me to Pakistan, not only to challenge myself to let go of the last remaining traces of pain and ego, but also to show me the way.

Through kindness and humbled grace of the people I met along my pilgrimage, inspired my heart to seek further,” added the biker.

She concluded the lengthy note saying: “Like all religions, there are many interpretations. But, the core of it, the true meaning of Islam, is PEACE, LOVE and ONENESS. It’s not a religion, but a way of life.

The life of humanity, humility and Love. For me, I was already technically a “Muslim”. My shahada was basically a re-dedication of my life to the path of Oneness, connection and Peace through the devotion of God.”