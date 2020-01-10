Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Design Vetting Committee of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved four building designs including a ground plus 24-storey building of the head office of Askari Bank Limited. The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Member (Planning & Design) at CDA Headquarter on Thursday. The meeting considered eight design proposals for upcoming building projects in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by officers of CDA including Director Architect-II, Director Urban Planning, Director (Building Control Section) while following renowned professionals also attended the meeting including Mr. Salman Mansoor (architect), Mr Sohail Abbasi (architect), Mr. Naveed Aslam (architect), and Mr. Dawar Aftab (fire & safety expert).

During the meeting, designs of various projects were presented before the DVC. The meeting approved the designs for plot no.3-D of Market G-7 to construct lower ground plus ground plus three storey building, plot no 10 of Park Enclave to construct ground plus three storey building of Allied Bank Limited, ground plus 24-storey building of the head office of Askari Bank in the Blue Area of F-6, G-6 and a design for Technology Park at Park Road Chak Shahzad, which will be spread over an area of around 14 acres. A design to construct a marriage hall on plot number 4 in Sector I-8 could not be presented due to unavailability of the concerned architect while the designs of plot number 15 in multi-professional housing society, plot number 36 of I-8 Markaz, and design for apartment buildings of PHA in Sector I-16 could not be approved due to multiple flaws in the design and these cases was deferred by the committee.

Meanwhile, CDA management has suspended its two officials on charges of corruption and misconduct.

The officials have been suspended in accordance with clause 8.05 of CDA Employees Service Regulations 1992.

The officials whose services have been placed under suspension include Security Guard of Estate Management–I Ehsan Bajwa and Junior Assistant Estate Management-II Fakher Abbas.

In addition to charges of corruption and misconduct, a complaint regarding these officials was received through Prime Minister Pakistan Citizen’s portal. Moreover, Director Estate Management-I, Malik Atta Ullah has been directed to explain the reasons that why a security guard was given charge of dealing assistant.

Director Estate Management-I has been further directed to submit his reply within three days failing which it will be presumed that officer has nothing to say in his defence.

Human Resource Development Directorate after obtaining approval from competent forum has issued suspension orders of the both officials and explanation from Director Estate Management-I, CDA.