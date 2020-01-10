Share:

GUJRAT/LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi Thursday appreciated both military as well as civilian government in Pakistan for taking right decision to remain neutral during Iran-US conflict.

Inaugurating new Academic Block in the Gujrat University on Thursday, Parvez Ellahi said, “The government and the army took the right decision by not taking part in US-Iran conflict and opted for path of peace. Now the government should play its diplomatic role for peace in the region,” he said.

He said the government and the opposition were also on one page on this decision.

He added that Army Act amendment approval was in the larger interest of the country and the nation. Opposition parties showed national thinking and maturity by supporting this decision. He said this spirit will strengthen the institutions and will also have positive impacts on the economy.

He said for economic stability all will have

to work together and strong economy will enlighten Pakistan. He said for controlling price hike the government was taking measures with full attention.

He said that standard of education of the Gujrat University was touching new heights with the passage of time.

“Gujrat is now recognized because of the University of Gujrat. Shehbaz Sharif had not provided funds to this university which we had established but kept using it for functions.” He said process of learning was not completed through whole life. “I spend life even today regarding myself as a student and learner.”

He said, “In 11 years Shehbaz Sharif has not done any work except scrapping our welfare projects, but today even our opponents praise our welfare projects and use 1122 and their hearts feel better.” Shehbaz Sharif had not allowed Wazirabad Cardiology Hospital to be functional. “Some patient’s curse has hit him and see where he is today.” Sialkot-Lahore Motorway was my project which Shehbaz Sharif did not let to be completed and two universities which were to be established on t was shifted to India. “I will bring this project back.”

He said education be carried forward was the mission of Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed. “Taking this mission forward, we are establishing schools, colleges and universities, objective of our politics is to transform the country into a social welfare estate, we do not publicize, our works speak.”

On this occasion former Federal Minister Ch Wajahat Hussain, former Provincial Education Minister Mian Imran Masood, MPA Abdullah Yousuf, Saadat Nawaz Ajnala, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shabbar Atiq and other leaders were also present.

University students and teachers enthusiastically welcomed Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi, presented him bouquets and chanted slogans of ‘Founder of University of Gujrat’. Ch Parvez Elahi said he was very happy to see promotion of education and teaching in the university.