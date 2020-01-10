Share:

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Agency on Thursday registered a case against several officials of the Customs department for embezzling millions of rupees. A spokesman said the case was filed by FIA’s anti-corruption circle on the directions Punjab Director FIA Muhammad Rizwan. Those named in the FIR included Inspector Customs Khalid Pervaiz Bhutta, In-charge Warehouse Muhammad Yousaf Khan and others. The FIA has launched investigation into the corruption scam and the role of the tainted officials would be examined during the investigation. Earlier, Pakistan Customs had filed a complaint stating that misappropriation of foreign currency worth Rs 140 million was detected during 2012 to 2019. The FIA teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused persons, the spokesman said.