KARACHI - Total liquid foreign reserves of the country stand at 18,085 billion dollars, said State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). A SBP's weekly statement here on Thursday said that on January 3, the foreign reserves with State Bank amounted to $11,503.7 million and the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $6,581.1 million. During the week ending January 03, SBP reserves increased by $14 million to $ 11,503.7 million.