HYDERABAD - Four members of a family, including a couple and two children, died of suffocation due to gas leakage here on Thursday.

According to details, a family residing in Latifabad Unit 12, Hyderabad slept on night, turning on gas heater to keep themselves warm.

However, the heater turned off due to lack of oxygen and gas accumulated in room of the house.

The police broke opened the door when they did not awake in the morning and found Waqar, his wife and two children lying dead. The bodies were shifted to Bhitai Hospital where they were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.