LAHORE - The 26th generation of the famous Qawwal Bachon ka Gharana of Dehli, the talented Hamza Akram Qawwal and brothers Taimoor Akram and Abdul Akram, continues to spread the love of the divine, Sufi, and folk music genres across the world.

Internationally renowned and critically acclaimed songwriter and music composer Hamza Akram Qawwal and his brothers have released numerous amazing and mesmerizing tracks and Qawwalis in the past decade. Some of their trendy ensembles include ‘KesaIshq’ alongside ‘Hairat e IshqNahin’ and ‘MoheApnay Hi Rung.’

The group has performed on various occasions, nation and worldwide. The vigor that this group has carried in their music is appreciable. Hamza Akram very skillfully managed to maintain the hype of classical, and traditional music. He has also brilliantly fused and amalgamates the classic folk music and traditional Qawwali with the contemporary style of music. Akram Qawwals have been pulling the boundaries as they have local as well as international audiences in their concerts.

Other than that, Hamza Akram Qawwal and the brothers have also paid tributes and perform various most popular Qawwalis at places such as ‘The 2nd floor (t2f)’ Port grand, and other prestigious events like Karachi Literature Festival (KLF), etc. There is no doubt that the gifted Qawwal Hamza Akram is the new face In the genre of Classic music after Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan And Sabri Brothers. Taking the Sufi traditions abroad, they have had successful US and UAE tours, having performed at legendary places and receiving praises for their contributions.

Being the youngest descendants and legacy carriers of more than 800-year-old Qawwal Bachon ka Gharana, Akram brothers are indeed proving themselves as the upcoming legends in the genre of Qawwali.