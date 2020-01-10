MIRPURKHAS - A married Hindu woman committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan at her house here in village Yar Muhammad Bhurgari, taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad (KGM) on Thursday.
Reports say that Shremti Rani, 20, wife of Hari Ram Kolhi, committed suicide over a domestic matter when inmates of the house had gone outside. Degan Bhurgari police arrived at the scene, and shifted her body to a mortuary of taluka hospital KGM for the postmortem