LAHORE - As the saying goes that good things come twice, Huawei has opened pre-orders for its bestselling midrange killer HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 yet again. But, this time the device comes in a 64GB version with all the top notch features that made it one of the best smartphones of 2019. The pre-orders run from Friday, 10 January till Thursday, 16 January, 2020 where customers can get a free HUAWEI Bluetooth Speaker worth PKR 5,000/- on pre-ordering the device.

This device won laurels and hearts last year – setting new records in its price segment. The smartphone is enriched with additional power and boasts Huawei’s first 16MP Auto Pop-up camera, a 6.59” Ultra FullView Display and is fully loaded with many great features. Now, the 64GB variant lets more and more people enjoy the flagship features that they have come to associate with Huawei.