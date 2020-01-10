Share:

LAHORE - Engr Noboru Kakisu, Chief Advisor JICA, visited Descon Technical Institute along with representatives from TEVTA. The two organizations are working on a collaborative project “Project for Strengthening DAE in Mechanical Technology of GCTs in Punjab”. The delegation was taken around the facility and was given a detailed presentation by the DTI Head, Murtuza Ali. Focus of the meeting was getting to know more about what DTI does and how to increase coordination between JICA and DTI through TEVTA. Speaking about this visit, Murtuza Ali, DTI Head said, “Visits such as these give us an opportunity to show-case our efforts and capabilities. With support of organizations like JICA, DTI aspires to become the premier institute for technical and vocational training in Pakistan”. DTI has been in operation since 1998 and has trained more than 30,000 workers in 20 different professional trades. DTI’s curriculums are based on a blend of basic minimum theory and extensive hands-on training.