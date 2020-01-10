Share:

KARACHI - The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Karachi (KU) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said on Thursday that those university students, who took part in various sports activities in the campus, had represented Pakistan both at the local and international levels. He was distributing sports’ kits among the KU Futsal women team. The ceremony was held in front of the new administration block.

The KU VC observed that such students were the ambassadors of the University of Karachi in Pakistan and ambassadors of Pakistan at the international level.

He appreciated the efforts made by the Student Affairs Office of the university for providing opportunities of extracurricular activities to the students of Karachi University.

He also observed that the physical and mental growth of students improved when they took part in extracurricular activities along with their curricular activities. He stressed that it was the duty of the universities to keep students engaged in positive activities by providing them opportunities.

The KU VC Iraqi said that the current era is a competitive era, and one should be prepared to cope with all sorts of challenges to become successful.

He added that sports taught tolerance, patience and unity. He added that sports also made a person disciplined.

Meanwhile, KU Student Advisor Affairs Dr Syed Ali that the event was organised to encourage university’s sports society. He hoped that the students will uphold the prestige of the university while representing it.