Former Pakistani Cricket Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed often becomes the epicentre of trolling fests with his controversial remarks. After facing severe backlash for an apparently racist slur targeting South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo last year, Ahmed has yet again outraged people with a similar act.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is facing heat from social media users for an allegedly racist remark that he made in a video with his friends.

In the video clip, Ahmed can be seen with his friends when he said: “We are looking Gora (fair) bro”.

The video clip, made during his leisure time in the gym, is going viral on social media, with netizens slamming him for what they perceive as his obsession with white skin.

In a similar goof-up, Ahmed came under fire after a stump mic recorded him making an allegedly racist comment against South Africa batsman Andile Phehlukwayo during a One Day International Match last year.