Share:

rawalpindi - Metro buses are operating in a normal manner on Thursday between twin cities after successful negotiations between the management and the staffers, informed sources.

Earlier, scores of drivers, ticketing officers and other staffers of Metro Bus Service went on strike for non-issuance of salaries by the management putting tens of thousands of travellers into huge trouble, they said.

They said the management of Punjab Metro Bus Service during a talk assured the workers that their salaries would be released by January 21, 2020 after which the workers ended the strike.

Meanwhile, the travel between twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad expressed their satisfaction over calling off the strike by the workers of Metro Bus Service and also urged the government to release salaries of workers as per promised.

“We were facing a lot of troubles in travelling between Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to suspension of Metro Bus Service,” said Noshaba and Uzma, while talking at Saddar Bus Terminal.

They said the private public transporters used to fleece the passengers in absence of the quality service of Metro Bus. “Travelling in public transport is much difficult for us,” they added.

Amir Gardezi, a government employee in Islamabad, said he reached office very late after suspension of Metro Bus Service.

He said the government should resolve all the genuine issues of workers of Metro Bus Service.