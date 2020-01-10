Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo, taking notice of news regarding throwing of toxic chemicals and other substances in River Indus and sea, has asked Secretary Industries to coordinate with Environment Department and organisations of industrialists to chalk out a comprehensive plan to avoid this practice.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo said that throwing of such poisonous and toxic chemicals and material into water would definitely affect human and water life and this practice must be discouraged at all levels. He added, ‘As per law and SOPs, industries should install their own effluent treatment plant to dispose of such poisonous materials in order to save human and marine life.’

The provincial minister said that being a member of civilized society we should protect marine life and forest life as well.

Dharejo assured the industrialists and all other stakeholders of his full cooperation in making environment free from pollution and hazardous substances.