LAHORE - A 22-year-old man died when a speedy vehicle bumped into his motorcycle near RA Bazaar, rescue workers said on Thursday. The deceased was identified by police as Faizan, a resident of Layyah. The deceased was working as security guard with a private bank. Faizan riding on a motorcycle was on his way to office when a speedy vehicle hit his two-wheeler. As a result, he sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. The driver along with the vehicle managed to escape. The police were investigating the incident.