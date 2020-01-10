Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah in connection with its probe into his assets on Feb 3.

The anti-graft watchdog had previously asked him to turn up before it later this month with a reply to a questionnaire handed over to him during his appearance on Jan 2. However, it has now rescheduled his appearance for Feb 3. According to sources, the questionnaire provided to him comprises 14 questions.

The questions relate to assets the PML-N MNA and his family members acquired over the past two decades, they said. He has been asked to provide the money trail behind his residential and commercial plots in Lahore and Faislabad and shares in the Bank of Punjab. He has been further instructed to explain how his assets multiplied exponentially over the past 18 years. Earlier, on Jan 2, Rana Sanaullah had appeared before the NAB Lahore and was handed a questionnaire about the investigation into his assets. He was also quizzed about his income and assets.

Speaking to reporters after the investigation session, he had said his assets were the same he had already declared before the Election Commission of Pakistan.