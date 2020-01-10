Share:

Usage of social media increases day by day all over the world due to easy access. Parents let their child use phone for 1 hour then for 2 hours and so on. Even 5 years old boy has an iPad as a toy. Health issues such as the weakening of eyesight reduce brain function significantly. It also distracts their attention which results in loss of education. This also leads to other undesirable activities. Health issues aside, their brain damage devastatingly through watching something taboo. If these kids would do something wrong, then who will be responsible; parents or a kid?

Mostly child instead of storming their mind and think bigger and bigger, they search their assignment on google and other related search engines. Reading books or concern to their teachers to solve their problems and enhance their communication skills but students tend to go online and search it on to grasp shortcut for resolving problems.

FIZA IQBAL,

Lahore.