LAHORE - Pakistan Navy Commander (Central Punjab) and Commandant Navy War College Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafiq called on Punjab Police Inspector General Shoaib Dastgir at the central police office on Thursday. A police spokesman said both the officers discussed issues of mutual interest and the overall law and order situation in the province. Commander Pak Navy Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafiq lauded the initiatives taken by Punjab Police to facilitate general public. He said that these projects of public service delivery were not only need of the hour but also could be role model for other forces of the country. On this occasion, IGP said that thousands of citizens got benefitted from police service centers established in all districts of the province while inspection and monitoring processes are being undertaken to improve standard of such facilities. During the meeting, a mutual consensus was also accorded to enhance professional skills and coordination besides exchanging training instructors between Punjab Police and Pak Navy so that the efficiency of force may be augmented. Meanwhile, memorial souvenirs were exchanged between IGP and the Commander PAK Navy (Central Punjab).