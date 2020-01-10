Share:

Pakistan and Russia have agreed to launch a joint effort aimed at 'restoring peace' in the region with rising tensions between the United States and Iran in the backdrop, Radio Pakistan reported.

The agreement came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Thursday.

During the phone call, the two leaders discussed issues pertaining to soaring tensions in the Middle East, including the overall situation in the region.

Qureshi expressed to his Russian counterpart that an increase in tensions among the states could dent a severe blow to peace and stability in the region.

He added that both sides, Iran and the US, have to show restraint in order to overcome the current situation.

Qureshi, while reiterating Pakistan's stance, made it clear that Pakistan will neither be a party to any new conflict in the region nor will its land be used against any regional or neighbouring country.

The two foreign ministers also agreed to make joint efforts for regional peace.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said Pakistan "will never get involved" in other countries' wars and said Pakistan would become a country that would "serve as an example for other Muslim countries around the world and lead them".

"Pakistan will never participate in anyone else's war again," he said. "Pakistan will become a country that encourages peace in other countries."

He had also said Pakistan will do its best to bring about peace between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

"This [peace between US and Iran] will be our biggest effort," said the premier. "I even told Donald Trump that I will help establish peace between Iran and the US," he added.

Last week, as tensions flared between the two countries, Islamabad had urged Tehran and Washington to exercise "maximum restraint" following the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani at an airport in Baghdad.

The Foreign Office in its statement had urged Iran and the US indirectly to "avoid unilateral actions and use of force", and abide by the UN charter, which lays emphasis on territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"All parties are urged to exercise maximum restraint, engage constructively to de-escalate the situation, and resolve issues through diplomatic means, in accordance with UN Charter and international law," the Foreign Office had said.