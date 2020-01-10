Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alivi has called upon the international community to work for the alleviation of the misery that the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were suffering at the hands of the fascist Indian regime, saying that Pakistan is desirous of cordial relations with all friendly countries.

He expressed these views while talking to Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Tunisian Ambassador to Pakistan Borhene El Kamel and High Commissioner of United Kingdom Christian Turner separately called on President Dr. Arif Alvi here on Thursday.

The president said that the world peace had been endangered by the reckless and provocative approach adopted by the Indian regime.

The designated envoys presented their credentials to the president.

The president felicitated the newly-appointed High Commissioner/Ambassadors-designate to Pakistan and hoped that they would work for further strengthening the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan.