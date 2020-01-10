Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) upon Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC), General Nadeem Raza in a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The president conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) upon Chairman JCSC, General Nadeem Raza in recognition of his illustrious services for defence of the country.

The special investiture ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa NI (M), Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan NI (M) and senior military and civil officers.